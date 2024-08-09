WEMIX (WEMIX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $310.67 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, WEMIX has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WEMIX has a total market cap of $310.67 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX launched on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 530,237,611 coins and its circulating supply is 408,942,593 coins. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 530,162,605.865241 with 408,903,473.11279845 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.72495266 USD and is down -4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $3,312,934.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

