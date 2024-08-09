Wells Fargo & Company Raises Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $93.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNC. TD Cowen raised their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.36.

Get Centene alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Centene

Centene Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $75.50 on Monday. Centene has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.66. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Centene will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $28,140,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Centene by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Centene by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centene

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.