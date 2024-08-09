Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $130.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.04.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $11.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.39. 2,798,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,704. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,346,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $334,632,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,068 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $272,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,626 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $218,521,000 after acquiring an additional 59,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 971,327 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $133,800,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

