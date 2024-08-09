Wells Fargo & Company Lowers American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $77.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.13.

Get American International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American International Group

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $71.83. 704,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,225,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. American International Group has a 52 week low of $57.02 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average of $74.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,077,548,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 39,964,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,432,195 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 123,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,590,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 555,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,630,000 after acquiring an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 21,279 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American International Group

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.