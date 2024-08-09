Wells Fargo & Company Increases Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $239.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $236.00 to $239.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RGA. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.73.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,525. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.86 and a 200 day moving average of $194.23. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $135.07 and a 12 month high of $227.87.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 4.01%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

