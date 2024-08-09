Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.
Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.
Compass Therapeutics Company Profile
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.
