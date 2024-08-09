Wedbush Increases CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $300.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Wedbush from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.20.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $7.52 on Friday, hitting $271.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,799. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.66 and its 200-day moving average is $252.36. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $148.01 and a fifty-two week high of $284.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -423.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 472,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $100,797,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $109,466,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 1,291.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,630,000 after buying an additional 358,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $67,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

