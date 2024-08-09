Wedbush Comments on V.F. Co.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for V.F. in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.19.

Shares of VFC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,730,913. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50. V.F. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in V.F. during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

