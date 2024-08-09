Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

National CineMedia Price Performance

National CineMedia stock opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $585.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.03.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.87 million. National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 426.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zazove Associates LLC raised its position in National CineMedia by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 130,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,914,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,650 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in National CineMedia by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 187,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.