WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

WD-40 Price Performance

NASDAQ WDFC traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.39. The stock had a trading volume of 17,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,497. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.53. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18 and a beta of -0.08. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $194.09 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

