WBH Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,150,000 after purchasing an additional 48,632 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,844,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,382,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,245,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $135,630,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.94.

Clorox Trading Down 1.9 %

CLX stock traded down $2.68 on Friday, hitting $141.65. 170,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,688. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $164.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

