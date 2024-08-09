WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 299 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,910,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $963,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter.

IWX traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,536. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.47. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.08 and a 52 week high of $78.82.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

