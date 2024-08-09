WBH Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 49,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:GNMA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,602. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $44.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1473 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

