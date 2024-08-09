WBH Advisory Inc. Decreases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $549.99. The stock had a trading volume of 65,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $562.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $483.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.25.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

