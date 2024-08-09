WBH Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,116 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

AXP traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $234.11. The company had a trading volume of 143,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,600. The firm has a market cap of $168.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.19. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $256.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

