WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires 240 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 149.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 99,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,283,000 after buying an additional 59,720 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $352.35. 121,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,805. The company has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

