Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of Waystar stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $24.49. 549,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,637. Waystar has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $24.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Waystar during the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waystar in the second quarter valued at $1,633,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waystar in the second quarter worth $9,010,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Waystar during the second quarter valued at $28,357,000.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

