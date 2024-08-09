Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their hold rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HCC. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.00.

NYSE HCC opened at $60.86 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $38.14 and a 52 week high of $75.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 6.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,440,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,449,000 after acquiring an additional 82,622 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,299,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,053 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 974,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,137,000 after purchasing an additional 246,217 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 729,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,485,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,085,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

