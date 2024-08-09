Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Trading Down 3.7%

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.59. 9,731,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 28,064,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Macquarie cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.48.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 8.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5,128.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 343,854 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 213,149 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.2% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.