Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Barclays

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.48.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.1 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.03. 40,957,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,787,209. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 21,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Warner Bros. Discovery



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

