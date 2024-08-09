Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Wanchain has a market cap of $31.43 million and $1.74 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00036813 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012344 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,150,771 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.