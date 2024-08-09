Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Up 2.4%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.95 and last traded at $89.86. Approximately 3,166,274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 11,332,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.78.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.25. The company has a market capitalization of $156.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,640 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 30,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,414 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

