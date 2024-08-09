W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $11,075,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 2,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 2.2 %

GWW stock traded up $21.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $972.24. 207,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,478. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $925.61 and its 200-day moving average is $947.26. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.33. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $674.41 and a 12 month high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,017.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on W.W. Grainger

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.