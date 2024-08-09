W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 82,775.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,712,000 after purchasing an additional 43,043 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Baird R W lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,017.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE GWW traded down $7.83 on Friday, hitting $964.41. 19,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,989. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $926.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $947.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.33. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $674.41 and a 52-week high of $1,034.18. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.1 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

