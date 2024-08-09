Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Vulcan Materials in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Seth now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.81. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $8.32 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ FY2024 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VMC. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $246.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.41 and a 200 day moving average of $255.71. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $190.51 and a twelve month high of $278.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 621.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,581,000 after acquiring an additional 203,166 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 16.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 150.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $414,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,150 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.