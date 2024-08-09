Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Major Shareholder Buys $78,277.06 in Stock

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sabby Management, Llc acquired 40,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $78,277.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 517,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,710.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sabby Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Volcon alerts:

On Wednesday, August 7th, Sabby Management, Llc purchased 43,756 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $77,010.56.

On Monday, August 5th, Sabby Management, Llc purchased 74,574 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $134,978.94.

Volcon Stock Up 0.6 %

VLCN stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.31. Volcon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $14,598.00.

Institutional Trading of Volcon

Volcon ( NASDAQ:VLCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Volcon stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.19% of Volcon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Volcon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.