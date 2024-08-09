Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives $14.45 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.45.

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research raised Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VOD

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 2.3 %

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

VOD opened at $9.40 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.469 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 532,381 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 101,553 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth about $1,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Get Free Report

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.