VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Up 7.3%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) shot up 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 435,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,433,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

VNET Group Trading Up 11.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86. The company has a market cap of $527.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $262.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.78 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 39.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VNET Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VNET Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,853,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in VNET Group by 1,199.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

