VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of VIZIO in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for VIZIO’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). VIZIO had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.95 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VZIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research upgraded VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.77.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.51, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.04. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $11.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 59,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $625,997.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,261,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,345,722.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 135,046 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $1,423,384.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,529,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,125,904.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 59,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $625,997.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,261,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,345,722.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,902 shares of company stock worth $5,741,999 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

