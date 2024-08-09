VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BMDL) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BMDL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BMDL stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.52. VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.