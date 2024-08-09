VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1319 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.97. 38,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,969. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $826.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1,219.23 and a beta of 0.68. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $62.44.
About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
