VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDCGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1319 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.97. 38,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,969. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $826.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1,219.23 and a beta of 0.68. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $62.44.

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Dividend History for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

