VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2024

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVMGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.5835 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:UIVM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,053. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $49.97. The company has a market capitalization of $216.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average of $47.85.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Dividend History for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.