VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.5835 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

NASDAQ:UIVM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,053. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $49.97. The company has a market capitalization of $216.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average of $47.85.

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

