VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 348,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 183,888 shares.The stock last traded at $31.29 and had previously closed at $31.03.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $562.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the second quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

