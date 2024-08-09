VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 348,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 183,888 shares.The stock last traded at $31.29 and had previously closed at $31.03.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $562.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.83.
About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF
The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.
