Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRTX. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $550.00 price target (up from $508.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $371.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $438.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $485.91.

VRTX opened at $465.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $481.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.75. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $340.83 and a twelve month high of $510.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $3,483,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,703 shares of company stock valued at $26,615,855 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

