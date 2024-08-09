Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $485.91.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $472.00 to $509.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $465.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $340.83 and a 12 month high of $510.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,484.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,703 shares of company stock valued at $26,615,855 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

