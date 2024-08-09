Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VERA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.98. The stock had a trading volume of 425,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,353. Vera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 28.63, a quick ratio of 28.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

