Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CFO Sells $1,177,400.00 in Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ventas Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,421,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,889. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -947.32%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile



Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

