Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Sells $2,296,125.91 in Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ventas Stock Up 2.1 %

VTR stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $59.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of -310.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VTR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

