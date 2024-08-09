Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.390-0.490 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.0 million-$190.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.9 million. Veeco Instruments also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.39-0.49 EPS.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of VECO stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 226,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,879. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average is $38.39.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $175.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Veeco Instruments’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VECO. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $121,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,444.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,505. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

See Also

