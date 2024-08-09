Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 24.9% of Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $2.75 on Thursday, reaching $163.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,139. The firm has a market cap of $116.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $169.15.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.