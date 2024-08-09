Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,486 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $315,867,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $340,097,000.

VTI stock traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $261.79. 2,709,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,268. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

