Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.26. The company had a trading volume of 29,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,433. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.56. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $201.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

