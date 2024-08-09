Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Increased by Family Wealth Partners LLC

Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 4.6% of Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of VBR stock traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.86. 371,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,473. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $201.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

