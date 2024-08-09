Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 87.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,130 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.55. 623,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,188. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

