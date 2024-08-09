Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after buying an additional 4,547,415 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 705,607 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,964 shares during the period. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $150,204,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,956,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $92.13.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.