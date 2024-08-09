Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,890,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,204,000 after buying an additional 248,776 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 461,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,328,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,402,000 after buying an additional 71,979 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,857,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 257,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,879,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $2.52 on Friday, hitting $297.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,714. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.10 and a 12 month high of $330.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.