Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,012 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,898,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,521,000 after acquiring an additional 288,111 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,699,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,526,000 after acquiring an additional 713,168 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,873,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,264,000 after acquiring an additional 94,480 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 48.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,712,000 after acquiring an additional 520,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,463,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,466,000 after acquiring an additional 250,243 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.69. 1,787,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,548. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day moving average is $74.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.