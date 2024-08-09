Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Walden Wealth Partners LLC

Walden Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.6% of Walden Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Walden Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

VUG traded up $9.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $352.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.42.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

