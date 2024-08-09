Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDE stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.51. The stock had a trading volume of 198,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,707. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $110.51 and a 1-year high of $137.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.87 and its 200-day moving average is $126.45.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

