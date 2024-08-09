Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $105,280.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $1,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,224,015 shares in the company, valued at $266,792,839.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $105,280.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 381,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,738,737. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,507,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,354. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.41 and a 200 day moving average of $114.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $204.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (down previously from $214.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

